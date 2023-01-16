South Florida events honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Numerous cities across South Florida are hosting events Monday to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here are events being hosted in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Miami

Local 10 is hosting the 46th annual MLK Day Parade in Miami.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. near 10th Avenue and ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. If you can’t make it out in person, you can watch the parade on Channel 10, on Local10.com or on our social media pages.

Miami Children’s Museum

The Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a variety of activities Monday to encourage children to speak up and stand up for what is right.

Children can create an “expressive poster” in the museum’s art studio and join its Theater Troupe for an interactive story time.

The event will be going on all day.

BROWARD COUNTY

Fort Lauderdale annual King Holiday Parade and Non-Violence March

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard.

According to event organizers, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman will serve as grand marshals in the parade.

The parade will head west on Sistrunk to Northwest 15th Avenue and north to Joseph C. Carter Park, ending with a multicultural festival.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, music, entertainment, fellowship, bounce houses for the kids and much more.

Pompano Beach MLK Day Parade and Celebration

Pompano Beach will be hosting a MLK Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. at Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW Sixth Ave.

The parade route will head west on Northwest 10th Street, south on Northwest Eighth Avenue, east on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, south on Northwest Third Avenue, west on Northwest 15th Street, south on Northwest Sixth Avenue, east on Northwest 10th Street, and it ends at Mitchell Moore Park, located at 901 NW 10th St.

Tamarac Unity March

The city of Tamarac, in collaboration with the Chi Psi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, is hosting a Unity March to “commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, commitment to service and dream of togetherness.”

The march will begin at 9 a.m. at Tamarac Park, located at 7501 N. University Drive.

The march will conclude at Tamarac City Hall, located at 7525 NW 88th Ave.

A free shuttle service will be available to bring participants back to Tamarac Park.

According to a news release, “the celebration will feature traditional African drum and dance performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts. An educational and engaging storybook corner will be available for children.”

A keynote address will also be presented by author, professor and community activist, Dr. Ciara L. Bostic and an array of free on-site health screenings will be offered to guests.

Light refreshments will be served.

Deerfield Beach MLK Day Parade

The city of Deerfield Beach is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Park, located at 222 NE Second Ave.

The parade ends at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, located at 445 SW Second St.

Miramar MLK Day Parade and Festival

The city of Miramar is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a parade inside Lakeshore Park, located at 8501 S. Sherman Circle.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and ends at noon.

International R&B singer Michael Sterling, who is a graduate of Miramar High School and former member of the Grammy award-winning band “Inner Circle”, is the grand marshal.

His popular songs include Lovers & Friends and One More Chance.

The parade will be followed by a festival in the park from noon to 2 p.m. with activities for the whole family, including music, a kids’ zone, food vendors and entertainment.

Admission is free.

Cooper City Day of Service

Islamic Relief USA will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s memory at Nur Ul Islam Academy in Cooper City by packing 50,000 meals for those in need.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nur Ul Islam Academy, located at 10600 SW 59th St.