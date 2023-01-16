WATCH LIVE: Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County.

Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.

The group of cyclists was riding northbound on Northwest Seventh Avenue at 125 Street at about 4:20 p.m., and at 146 Street by 4:30 p.m. About 10 minutes later, they were in the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near State Road 826.

Dozens of bicyclists who were participating in a demonstration of dissent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County access the Palmetto Expressway. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The group of riders later stopped near Florida Memorial University, a private historically Black university in Miami Gardens.

Organizers of the nationwide event announced: “Today we ride for prosperity, for purpose. But most of all we ride for peace.”

Miami-Dade police officers were following the demonstration warning of consequences for those who chose to ride in dirt bikes or four-wheelers.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.