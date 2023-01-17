70º

BSO: Pedestrian killed after being struck by cargo train in Dania Beach

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Deputies investigating after passenger killed by FEC cargo train. (WPLG)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after Florida East Coast Railway cargo train struck and killed a pedestrian in Dania Beach on Monday.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies received a report of a crash around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway in Dania Beach, immediately south of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities said BSO deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene.

According to investigators, the pedestrian walked onto the train tracks and into the path of the oncoming train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not revealed the identity of the victim.

No other details have been released.

