Man detained after Miami police respond to report of shooting

MIAMI – A man has been detained after a shooting was reported Tuesday in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Northwest First Court around 1 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being heard in the area.

Officers said they spotted a few casings at the scene.

Sky 10 was above the area a short time later, spotting a car that had crashed into a fence.

Police said they detained a man who may have been involved in the shooting in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and 33rd Street.

Officers, however, have not found any victims.

While police believe the man they detained may have been involved in the shooting, he is not facing any charges at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.