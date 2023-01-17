Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old from Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a teenage girl from Lauderhill.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Makhyra Fleurinord.

According to detectives, Fleurinord was last seen Monday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. She last seen wearing a brown shirt.

Investigators said Fleurinord has a scar on her left eye.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Fleurinord is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.