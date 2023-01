Sky 10 over the scene as officers pull a body from waters off Key Biscayne. The body has been blurred.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m.

The body was floating near Crandon Park Marina.

Homicide detectives were set to respond to the scene, Thomas said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the person or indicated whether they suspect foul play.