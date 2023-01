PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for an 80-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Nilia Casas was last seen Monday night in Century Village, and she is possibly traveling on foot.

Police said Casas was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

They said she is diabetic and asthmatic and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 954-431-2200.