Broward County offering free yoga class for blind and visually impaired

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division is offering a free yoga class for adults who are blind or visually impaired.

The class will take place on Jan. 28 at Tree Tops Park at 3900 SW 100th Ave in Davie from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Participants will learn and practice the art of yoga as taught by certified volunteer yoga instructors and all skill levels are welcome,” according to a news release.

Attendees are advised to bring a towel and their own mat. Some mats will be available for use.

Although the classes are free, space is limited, and preregistration is required.

For further information or to preregister please call the Special Populations Section at 954-357-8160 or email SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

According to event organizers, adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing facial coverings is recommended.