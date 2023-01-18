BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just east of Florida’s Turnpike.

Sky 10 flew over the crash where fire rescue crews and investigators were at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac following the crash, according to BSFR.

Authorities told Local 10 News that the deputy sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Deputies are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata with some damage.

No other information has been released.