BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range

SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.

Authorities said Sunrise Fire Rescue responded and transported the veteran deputy to an area hospital for treatment.

According to St. Louis, the deputy’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was injured in the shooting.

Authorities said the incident occurred during a training exercise at the facility.

No other information has been released at this time.