Man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game at gas station

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 54-year-old man is $5 million richer after he purchased a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off ticket after stopping at a gas station, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday.

Alpeshkumar Patel, of Winter Haven, claimed the top prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

According to Lottery officials, Patel purchased his winning ticket from a Citgo Express gas station in his hometown.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.”