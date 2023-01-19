1 sought in shooting, assault near Wawa in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who they said assaulted another man before firing one shot toward pedestrians who were walking near a Wawa convenience store and gas station.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Wawa at 1600 S. Hiatus Road.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect were walking near the Wawa when the suspect, without being provoked, suddenly kicked the victim and pointed a gun at his chest.

Police said the suspect then fired one shot toward other pedestrians walking near the convenience store and then ran away.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his leg but refused medical treatment.

Police said the other pedestrians targeted left the area and never contacted police about the shooting.

Responding officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.