Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.

According to Caro, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area and found a man dead inside of the vehicle.

She said BSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives also responded and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

No other details were immediately released.