Miami man accused of sexually abusing girl ‘from the age of 3 or 4′

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Wednesday, accusing him of sexually abusing a relative “from the age of 3 or 4″ until she was 12.

The victim, now 16, told police that Reyes Waldemar Lima, 45, who lives in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, performed oral sex on her, made her perform oral sex on him, kissed her on the mouth, digitally penetrated her and engaged in “non-penetrative sex” with her according to an arrest report.

The victim reported the abuse to Miami police on Tuesday, the report states.

She told investigators that he stopped abusing her because “she told him no the last time he wanted something sexual with her,” police wrote.

Lima invoked his right to an attorney and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held without bond on charges of sexual battery on a child, child molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.