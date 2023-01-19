Surveillance video shows vandal targeting Miami Lakes church

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vandal was caught on camera targeting a church in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Thursday of a man throwing a rock through the church window and then running away.

Authorities said the incident happened at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church at 15801 NW 67th Ave. in Miami Lakes.

Officers say another incident happened just about 10 blocks away at Miami Lakes United Methodist Church.

Local 10 News cameras were at the scene where police said the vandal threw a brick, causing a gaping hole through a stained-glass window at the church.

Police said they don’t know if the man caught on camera is responsible for both incidents.

Despite the incident, Pastor Alex Christian says he will pray for the suspect involved.

“We pray for this individual,” he said. “We are a church that loves the community and we are a church that loves all people,” he said.

Christian told Local 10 News that his church is cooperating with police and are “grateful for their involvement.”

“Just surprised that someone would vandalize the church in that way,” said Tom Tannehill, a member of the church.

As police continue to search for the suspect involved, Christian says the church forgives whoever is at fault.

“We want this person to know that we love them we forgive them there’s grace for them,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.