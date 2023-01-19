Woman accused of bashing husband over head with cement rock outside Miami Lakes ice cream shop

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested last week after she confronted her husband outside an ice cream shop and bashed him over the head with a cement rock, authorities said.

The attack was reported last Friday outside the Cold Stone Creamery, located at 6723 Main St. in Miami Lakes.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Syreeta Wilson, 42, and her husband have been married for nine months and have no children in common.

Police said Wilson went to the ice cream shop, where her husband was the on-duty manager at the time, to ask him for the rent money for their home.

Police said the victim handed over his debit card, but an argument then ensued between the newlyweds over infidelity.

According to the arrest report, the victim entered the store in an attempt to avoid a fight and then went out the back exit to smoke his vape.

But police said Wilson confronted her husband outside and began to punch him in the face.

She then grabbed a cement rock that was on the floor and hit him across the left side of his head, causing a cut, bleeding to his left ear, and swelling directly behind his ear, authorities said.

Police said Wilson continued to punch and struggle with her husband as she tried to grab his cellphone from him.

According to her arrest report, she eventually got the phone and walked away.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and found the victim’s cellphone in his wife’s pocket, the report stated.

Police said Wilson claimed she was defending herself from her husband who had armed himself with the rock, claiming she grabbed it from him during the struggle.

She also claimed that her husband willingly gave her his phone before the fight, authorities said.

Wilson was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and armed robbery and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.