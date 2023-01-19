WPLG Kicks off ‘Green Street’ campaign

WPLG Local 10 is embarking on something very exciting and eco-friendly.

Beginning on Jan. 20, which is Florida Arbor Day, we will launch “Green Street,” a seasonal, tree planting campaign.

Trees are one of the Earth’s greatest natural resources. They provide food and help keep our air supply clean. With Green Street, we will transform barren areas in under-resourced neighborhoods into vibrant spaces.

Expanding on our ongoing commitment to news gathering that emphasizes good stewardship of environmental resources, Green Street will not only unite and beautify communities, but also coalesce volunteers to be part of the process of creating healthy and sustainable environments.

Local 10 will be working with public and private sector industries to plant the trees and also maintain them. Our goal is to plant the first trees sometime in March, before the spring season gets underway.

Stay tuned to Local 10 News for more information and updates on Green Street.

Green Street is sponsored by Vera Cadillac Buick GMC.