BSO: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home following domestic disturbance

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Friday following a domestic disturbance in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities confirmed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Northwest 36th Court just before 5:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the man violated a restraining order and fled the scene in a vehicle before barricading himself inside a home near the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderhill.

BSO deputies quickly established a perimeter and the BSO SWAT Team responded to the scene.

Deputies said the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

