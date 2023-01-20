Families confront drunk driver in court who killed 4

MIAMI, Fla. – Lionel Orrego entered a guilty plea agreement Friday in court in a case that shattered the lives of so many people. It was 2018 when the 42-year-old was driving his white van while drunk and hit several good Samaritans on I-95 killing 4 people.

Alina Ghani, Randy Benjamin, John Garzon, and Meryl Diaz died while assisting a motorcyclist involved in a crash near 62nd Street.

Emotional words from the victims’ families as they addressed Orrego one by one in the courtroom on Friday.

“Can I say I forgive you? The answer is ‘no,’ ‘no,’ I cannot forgive you.”

Orrego stood stoic absorbing every pain-filled word.

Edwin Altior, who was the only survivor, also spoke in court saying that he has been forever emotionally and physically impacted.

“I can only feel the pain that all the families are going through… all beautiful souls,” he said.

Orrego pleaded guilty to 4 counts of DUI manslaughter.