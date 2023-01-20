Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman won a whopping $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed this week.

Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed her prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”