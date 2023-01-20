Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera.

In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too.

Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney was shown a snapshot of a sticky-fingered thief who rolled up in a grey colored Infinity right in front of Joe Martin’s home.

“Broad daylight around 2 p.m., gets a broom or a stick out of her car, runs over,” Martin explained. “She saw the package, fished it out with a pole and pulled it over the fence and ran back to the car.”

The package had just been delivered by FedEx Wednesday afternoon near Northeast 132nd Street and North Miami Avenue, but the pricey personal item was gone within a matter of seconds.

“Anger, extreme anger,” said Martin. “I mean, violation. It’s like, we work for a living. It’s rough.”

Not long after his package was snatched, Martin started hearing from other neighbors saying they were victimized too.

The video proof shows what appears to be same red-headed woman running up for the grab and making a clean getaway in that same Infinity, and at a third home just up the street, seemingly undeterred by the cameras capturing her every move.

“She’s a serial burglar, a serial thief, so yeah, she knows what she was doing,” said Martin.

The same MO was used Wednesday in Miami Gardens but with different crooks in a Honda full of boxes, as seen in surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News.

The thieves roll right across the front lawn for the grab. A bald man in a hoodie hops out the passenger seat and grabs several boxes as the car pulls away before the door can even close.

The theft also followed a FedEx delivery.

They were separate crimes, but in each, the thieves each left behind critical clues caught on camera.

“Everyone has an enemy and someone is gonna see a photo of these people and they’re gonna be like oh that person, someone’s gonna snitch,” said Martin.

Anyone with information on the thefts or who thinks they recognize anyone in any of the videos is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.