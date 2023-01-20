Postal carrier robbed of mailbox keys in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a postal carrier was robbed of her mailbox keys on Friday.

The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard.

According to Miramar police, the letter carrier was delivering mail when a small vehicle pulled up and two people got out, forcefully taking the mailbox keys from the victim.

No injuries were reported and the robbers did not appear to be armed with any weapons, authorities confirmed.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miramar Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.