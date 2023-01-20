South Florida teacher behind bars for allegedly bringing gun, knife to school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at a Palm Beach County high school remains behind bars after allegedly bringing a gun and a knife to school.

Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested on Thursday after the weapons were found at Royal Palm Beach Community High.

According to an arrest report, Krasnicki had parked his motorcycle in front of the northern gate of the campus.

A school administrator asked him to move the motorcycle, and Krasnicki reportedly said he drove the motorcycle to school because his ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband cut the brakes on his car.

Police responded and officers said Krasnicki told them he was also being watched and listened to through his phone.

The officer asked Krasnicki if he would submit to a voluntary mental health evaluation, and that’s when Krasnicki revealed he had a concealed handgun in his waistband. A pocketknife was also found.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon on school property.

Krasnicki remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail.