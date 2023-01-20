Suspicious boxes force closure of Terminal D at Miami International Airport

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police have cleared the scene at Miami International Airport after airport operations K9s gave an alert to two suspicious boxes just after 8 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

As a precaution, MIA’s arrivals and departures levels between doors 1 through 3 and the TSA checkpoint 1 at Terminal D were closed due to the investigation. Gates 1-22 were evacuated.

The bomb squad conducted a sweep and gave an all clear around 10 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Police.

Traffic may remain backed up at the MIA entrance because of the closure and an airport spokesman advised anyone going to MIA to make sure they’ve allowed extra time.

The exact nature of the suspicious boxes was not disclosed.

