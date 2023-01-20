US Coast Guard repatriates 90 migrants to Cuba after numerous interdictions off South Florida’s coast

From left: Migrant boats intercepted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada off Lower Matecumbe Key and Duck Key.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 90 migrants to Cuba Friday following multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast.

According to the Coast Guard, three different migrant boats were indicted Tuesday after being spotted by Good Samaritans.

One boat was found around 9:30 a.m., about 5 miles south of Boot Key, another was found around 10 a.m., about 15 miles southeast of Lower Matecumbe Key and a third boat was found around 4:15 p.m., about 10 miles south of Duck Key.

Officials said a fourth boat was intercepted by the Coast Guard around 5:20 p.m., about 15 miles south of Rodriguez Key after they were alerted by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine law enforcement aircrew.

Coast Guard Cutter Confidence’s crew then spotted a fifth boat around 10:15 p.m., about 25 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park.

“We urge all people to use safe and legal ways of coming to the U.S.,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, of Coast Guard District Seven. “Please, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,183 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.