WATCH: Miami Shores homeowner confronts man burglarizing his Tesla, police seek suspect

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are looking for a man they suspect of committing a car burglary and a possible attempted home burglary on back-to-back days earlier this month.

Miami Shores police released home surveillance video of both incidents Friday.

The first video, captured at around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 8, shows the suspect rummaging through an unlocked Tesla parked in the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Northeast 105th Street.

The video shows the man entering the Tesla and beginning to rummage through.

But, to the crook’s surprise, the homeowner soon comes out.

Cmdr. Kerry Turner, a Miami Shores Police Department spokesperson, said the victim became aware of the burglary as it was happening when he saw live footage on his surveillance system’s mobile app.

“Hey! Who the f--- are you? I’m calling the police!” the homeowner is heard yelling. “Get the f--- out of my—”

The video released by police ends before the homeowner presumably says “car.”

Burglary suspect (Miami Shores Police Department)

In the second video, taken at a home in the 100 block of Northeast 110th Street during the evening hours of Jan. 9, a man matching the description of the car burglary suspect is entering the home’s side yard.

Before he could do anything further, he was scared off after noticing the home’s surveillance camera, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Shores police at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.