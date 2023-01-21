2 injured, airlifted after two-vehicle crash in West Kendall

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a crash that left two injured on Saturday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a crash that left two injured in West Kendall on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 182 Avenue.

MDFR Technical Rescue crews extricated one victim who was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash, authorities said.

Authorities said two people involved in the crash sustained traumatic injuries in the crash and were airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.