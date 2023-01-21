78º

Florida man wins $1 million in Lottery scratch-off game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Michael Huggins, 47, won the $1 million prize in a scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 47-year-old man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

 Michael Huggins, of Brooksville, claimed his money prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Lottery officials said Huggins bought his winning tickets from a 7-Eleven, located at 6251 La Rose Road in Brooksville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”

