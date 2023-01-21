New River bridge malfunctions causing trouble for boaters, businesses in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With the New River bridge malfunctions causing major train troubles for Brightline passengers on Thursday, boaters and businesses in the area are now expressing their continued frustration.

The New River drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, erected in 1978, has malfunctioned for reasons yet to be identified.

Local 10 News cameras spotted signs next to the bridge that read “Waterway closed” and “Bridge down for repairs.”

Service was up within a few hours for the Brightline service on Thursday, but many like Water Taxi General Manager Greg Farley, says the delays have been a nightmare for his business.

“The impact on our business has been the logistics--having 13 vessels that go out every day to service the greater Fort Lauderdale area,” said Farley. “Having to find dockage away from our home base last night was difficulty. We had a couple of weddings of over 100 people.”

According to a tweet by the City of Fort Lauderdale, “Repairs are still ongoing at the New River railroad bridge in downtown FTL. Through Sunday evening, the City’s free water trolley service is operating between stops east of the bridge.”

Visitors that are planning to bring their boats to the area should expect delays.