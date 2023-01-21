U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba after multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 83 people to Cuba Saturday following multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast.

According to the Coast Guard, three different migrant boats were indicted Tuesday and Wednesday after being spotted by Good Samaritans.

One vessel was found Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., about 30 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park. Another was found Wednesday, around 1:50 p.m., about 75 miles south of Dry Tortugas and a third vessel was found Wednesday, around 3:15 p.m., about 25 miles north of Mariel, Cuba.

Officials said a fourth boat was found around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, about 30 miles northeast of Havana, Cuba.

“Trying to land in the U.S. by sea can make people ineligible for parole opportunities, and you will be repatriated to your country of origin or departure,” said Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive. "

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,183 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.