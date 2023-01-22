Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter

A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens.

SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens.

Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen.

It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging on the other girl, who authorities said is half his age.

Mareus hit the girl multiple times with a closed fist before throwing her to the ground, according to a police report.

Mareus appeared in court on Saturday, but out of camera view. He claimed to have never hit the victim, but attorneys claim to have video of the incident.

Charges against him include aggravated child abuse.

Mareus was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday on an $11,000 bond.