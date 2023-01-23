Friends mourn ‘beautiful soul’ after husband accused of killing wife

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Friends of a woman police say was fatally stabbed by her husband earlier this month continued to mourn Monday.

According to police, Johana Aristizabal was fatally stabbed on Jan. 14 at the home she shared with her husband, 40-year-old Eder Espinoza, in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police, who said the murder stemmed from a marital argument, accused Espinoza of trying to hide his wife’s body from their children and cleaning up the scene after the killing.

“I don’t think the kids know the magnitude of what their loss is,” friend Zaida Navarrete Dudash told Local 10 News on Monday.

Navarrete Dudash and fellow friend Mary Tonelli say they’re still stunned by Aristizabal’s loss.

“We used to go out with them on the weekends, you know, we did everything together,” Tonelli said.

Their children were all friends at the same school, which sparked a friendship between the three women.

“To tell you the truth, Johana was an amazing mom,” Tonelli said. “Beautiful woman, beautiful soul. She was always on top of the kids, on top of everything they were doing in school.”

The two women said they never saw any signs of trouble.

“We never saw something in her that we thought ‘you know this is an alert,’ or even in the kids,” Tonelli said.

The couple’s children, aged 6 and 10, now face a life without their parents.

The two women said they’re hoping to make their lives as easy as possible under the circumstances and have created a GoFundMe page to help.