Traffic alert: Downtown Fort Lauderdale tunnel closes for construction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in downtown Fort Lauderdale closed for construction on Monday and is set to reopen on Friday afternoon, according to The Florida Department of Transportation.

The closure also includes a section of Federal Highway from Southeast Second to Seventh streets, so there are detours northbound at Broward and Davie boulevards and Seventh and Third streets.

Workers will be pouring concrete as part of the $28.4-million project to extend the tunnel and build a plaza by late 2023, according to the FDOT. The work on the project began in 2021.

Location