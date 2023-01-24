75º

BSO: Woman makes video ‘forcefully’ hitting baby to taunt father

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

19-year-old Marissa Galvin is facing multiple child abuse charges after being accused of hitting her son six time in the head. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is facing child abuse charges in Broward County on Tuesday after hitting her 6-month-old son several times in the head while recording the incident, authorities said.

On Aug. 30, 2021, Marissa Kathai Galvin, 19, “forcefully struck the infant on both sides of his head six times, causing emotional trauma, for the purposes of capturing video of the punishment to antagonize the father,” according to an arrest warrant.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Galvin in Fort Lauderdale and she was later transported to the Broward Main Jail, according to the arrest report.

She is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

