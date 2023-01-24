Coast Guard member accused of biting 3 girls near buttocks in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – Police arrested a member of the U.S. Coast Guard at Naval Air Station Key West early Monday morning on multiple felony charges, accusing him of biting three girls near their buttocks during a sleepover.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Hucker faces three charges of felony child abuse and three counts of misdemeanor battery.

Hucker, 29, serves aboard Coast Guard Cutter Thetis as an Electronics Technician, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

According to a Key West Police Department arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families notified police of the incident.

The report states a girl who lives with Hucker and two of her friends had a sleepover at Hucker’s home on the installation.

Police wrote that the girls, whose ages weren’t specified, were wrestling and biting each other on a bed when Hucker came into the bedroom.

According to the report, one of the victims told police that Hucker picked one of the girls up and threw her on top of the other girls who were wrestling and encouraged them to continue wrestling and biting each other.

Police said Hucker joined in and began wrestling and biting the three girls two to three times each in the area near their thighs and buttocks, making them feel “uncomfortable.”

None of the girls reported biting him back and one of the girls had a bruise on her leg from the biting, the arresting officer wrote.

According to the report, Hucker also made sexually-charged comments regarding “furries” and also made a comment about one of the girls’ bathing suits after asking her to change out of it.

The girl told police that Hucker “believes they were (too) revealing and (said) bad things can happen to girls when they wear such revealing clothing,” the report states, a comment which she told police felt “weird.”

The report also details allegations of inappropriate sexual touching that occurred in another state.

It states that Hucker denied being involved in the wrestling or biting the girls but said he “did not have an answer” for why all three girls would have made the same allegations.

“The Coast Guard is aware of the arrest of Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Hucker and is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities in support of the investigation,” Cmdr. Daniel A. Schrader, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said.

Hucker is set to be arraigned in Monroe County court on Feb. 7, according to jail records.