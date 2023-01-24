Coral Springs man possibly facing life in prison for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, weapon

62-year-old man James Nevin Mooreman, of Coral Springs is facing 15 years to life in prison after being accused of trafficking fentanyl with intent to distribute along with possession of a firearm.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 62-year-old man from Coral Springs is facing 15 years to life in prison after being accused of trafficking fentanyl with intent to distribute along with possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, detectives conducted two controlled buys with James Nevin Moorman, where he sold approximately 100 grams of fentanyl to a confidential source back in August.

Investigators said another confidential source and an undercover officer successfully purchased 266 grams of fentanyl from Moorman on a single occasion just one month later in September.

According to prosecutors, authorities executed a search warrant on Moorman’s storage unit in January and seized over one kilogram of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of cocaine, an assortment of pills and two AR-style rifles—one of which was a machine gun.

Moorman is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

