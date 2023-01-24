Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach claimed his $1 million prize a scratch-off ticket at Publix.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 300X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Monday.

Scott Petersen, of Jensen Beach, claimed his money prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Lottery officials said Huggins bought his winning tickets from a Publix, located at 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard.

The store will also get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“The $30 game, FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”