75º

LIVE

Local News

Miami police officer injured in crash

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Traffic
(WPLG)

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street.

According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

The officer’s condition has not yet been released.

Police said no one else was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email