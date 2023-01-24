Miami police officer injured in crash

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street.

According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

The officer’s condition has not yet been released.

Police said no one else was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.