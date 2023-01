MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Dade police detectives were on the scene of a crash where neighbors say they heard gun shots.

It happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue near 143rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured a small black SUV that crashed into a fence.

Authorities have yet to say if anyone was injured or if anyone was cited or taken into custody.