Deputies searching for missing 27-year-old from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 27-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Gianni Coto was last seen Saturday, Jan. 21, near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court.

Investigators said Coto was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black pants. He was last seen driving his beige 1998 Toyota Avalon with Florida tag HYVJ15.

Coto is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Coto’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.