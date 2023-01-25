Fort Lauderdale man accused of sexually assaulting teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was arrested earlier this month after he sexually assaulted a teenage girl, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Antonio Romero has been dating someone for eight years who is known to the victim and Romero has lived on and off with that person during that time.

Police said Romero sexually assaulted the victim on Jan. 15 while they were at the same home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the arrest report, the victim was in the kitchen when Romero walked in, slipped his hand into the left sleeve of her shirt and began rubbing her breast.

Police said the incident was witnessed by another adult inside the home, who scooted her chair back, which “spooked” Romero, “causing him to pull his hand out.”

The witness told police that the victim appeared to be “frustrated and scared” when Romero was touching her, and “was trying to scream but something was holding her back.”

The witness notified the victim’s mother about what happened and the alleged incident was reported to police.

According to the arrest report, this is not the first time Romero has been accused of sexually assaulting the victim.

Romero and his girlfriend have also had previous domestic violence incidents occur between them, authorities said they were told.

Romero denied the accusations against him, and claimed that he simply hugged the teen because she was upset after having an argument with her mother, authorities said.

Romero was arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a victim, age 16 or 17.