Miami Gardens police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Miami Gardens.

According to detectives, Rickenyah Ivery aka “Kenyah” was last seen Tuesday in the area of Northwest 183rd Avenue and Northwest 41st Avenue.

Ramirez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, pink bike shorts and multi-colored slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer directly at 305-474-1614.