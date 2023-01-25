New video released of attack on soccer referee in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – New video obtained by Local 10 News Wednesday shows an attack on a soccer referee that occurred earlier this month at Kendall Soccer Park.

According to a police report, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon approached the referee, Yerly Briceno, and began insulting him following a soccer match on Jan. 8 at the soccer field located at 8011 Southwest 127th Ave.

Police said Aviles-Rolon’s team lost the match.

Kendall soccer player arrested after kicking referee in head, police say.

According to the report, the victim said he had executed a red card violation on Aviles-Rolon and explained to him that the red card violation ejected him from the playing field and would suspend him for the next match.

Police said that’s when Aviles-Rolon punched Briceno in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Aviles-Rolon then punched another official in the back of the head after he tried to intervene, and then kicked Briceno in the head as he was on the ground, authorities said.

Aviles-Rolon was eventually restrained by another unknown player and then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took the referee to a nearby urgent care for treatment.

On Tuesday, over two weeks after the incident took place, Aviles-Rolon surrendered to police.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in northwest Miami-Dade and is facing multiple counts of battery.

The victim’s attorney told Local 10 News on Wednesday that his client was knocked out after the initial punch and Aviles-Rolon kicked him in the head while he was unconscious.

The attorney says to add insult to injury, the teams continued their next match after Briceno was transported to the hospital.