Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.

Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle.

Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade PD’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting an ongoing fraud investigation in the area of the 21000 block of Northwest 9th Place.

Surveillance lead them to a Miami Gardens apartment complex where the officers witnessed what they described as a transaction of electronic goods between two men.

When police approached the two men, a struggle ensued, and a firearm was revealed.

“The hooded shirt came off (one of the suspects) and revealed a firearm in the waistband, the individual reached for the firearm the officers discharged their firearm,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas.

Police said the suspect was hit once in upper part of body and taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.

For several hours after the shooting, police roped off the complex to investigate.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation, as is customary with all police-involved shootings.