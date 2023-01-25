Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive.

Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital following the accident, but their condition is unknown.

No other details were immediately released.