Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There will soon be a new Chief of Police in the city of North Miami.

Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5.

Juriga joined the department as a street officer in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming Chief in 2018.

North Miami City Councilman Scott Galvin wrote on Facebook, “His leadership and community outreach are beyond rapport. Crime is down. Thank you, Chief Juriga, for your exemplary service.”