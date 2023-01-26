Florida woman wins Lottery scratch-off game after making pit stop at gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman is $1 million richer after making a pit stop at a gas station, the Florida Lottery confirmed Thursday.

Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to Tallahassee from Orlando, purchased her winning Mystery Multiplier ticket from a Star Food & Gas convenience store in her new city.

“We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home!” she said.

Vazquez Sierra chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The gas station where she purchased it from will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

“The $10 game, MYSTERY MULTIPLIER, launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “In addition, this ticket features 10 top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.”