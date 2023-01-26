Hunt for man who police say attacked two people near Pines City Center

Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who attacked two people near the Pines City Center.

Pembroke Pines police said on Wednesday that the man seen in the above pictures approached a woman from behind at the Arabelle apartment complex near 10700 City Center Blvd. last week and pulled on her waistband. The suspect was confronted and ran away.

Hours later, police sent out another message saying that it’s believed that the same suspect committed a second battery in the same general area.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and multi-colored Crocs.

Police said they have added extra patrols in the area, but urge residents to be aware of their surroundings, and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.