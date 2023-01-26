Miami-Dade woman looks out window, sees man masturbating in backyard, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A west Miami-Dade woman opened her blinds to find a man in her enclosed backyard Wednesday, but she and her neighbor would soon see something even more disturbing, police said.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the woman, who lives on Northwest Seventh Lane in the Tamiami area, opened the blinds of her rear sliding door just before 8 a.m. and saw a man sitting on her bench within her fenced, backyard terrace.

Police said she then called her neighbor over. When the woman’s neighbor looked through the blinds, police said she saw Joan Alberto Torres masturbating while sitting on the bench.

Police said they’re not sure how he got in.

Torres, who lives in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of indecent exposure and trespassing.

According to the arrest report, he’s been busted for exposing himself before.

He was being held on a $6,000 bond.