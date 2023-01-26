Worker injured after fall at Fort Lauderdale construction site, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE – A worker was injured Thursday afternoon after falling at least one floor at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The incident happened near the 6500 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Authorities said they received a call of a construction site injury where a man in his twenties fell at least one floor.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the man was removed from the construction site and transported to North Broward Hospital as a level 2 trauma alert.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where rescue crews were seen removing the man from the construction site.

Officials said the man was injured in the fall and is listed in serious but stable condition.

According to authorities, Fort Lauderdale technical rescue crews were at the scene working to remove the patient from the site. This is because the elevator does not have access to all the floors.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

No other details have been released.